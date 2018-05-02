Police search for hit-and-run driver who seriously hurt motorist in NE Portland

Portland police say they are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously hurt another motorist Wednesday in northeast Portland.

Officers say they don’t have a suspect or a vehicle description but confirm the driver hit another vehicle in the 3700 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. and then fled the scene.

The injured motorist was transported to a nearby hospital.

Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays in the area and use alternate routes if possible. The bureau’s traffic division is investigating the crash.

No additional details were immediately available for release.

