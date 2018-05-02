Man identified as armed suspect no longer sought by Gresham police

A man identified by Gresham police as a wanted suspect is no longer considered a person of interest in their investigation.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Jason Linfoot on Wednesday. By Friday, detectives said as they continue to investigate, “they no longer believe that he is involved in the April 30 officer-involved shooting.”

Police had referred to Linfoot as potentially armed and dangerous.

Investigators said a suspect rammed an officer’s patrol vehicle Monday night, fled westbound on West Powell Boulevard and then became stuck on a median near the 17800 block of Powell Boulevard.

The suspect ran away, officers say, and appeared to be armed with a firearm.

An officer fired his weapon during the foot pursuit, but it’s not clear if the suspect was hit, according to the department. No officers were injured.

West Powell Boulevard from Southeast 182nd Avenue to Southeast 174th Avenue was shut down while police searched for the suspect Tuesday night.

