Police: Suspicious package found at Junior Achievement in SE Portland safely removed

A suspicious package was found in SE Portland on Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the 7900 block of Southeast Foster Road to assist Portland police in the removal of the suspicious item found at the offices of the Junior Achievement of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Police said the suspicious item was safely removed and has been transported away from the scene for further examination.

Portland Fire & Rescue Arson investigators with the help of bomb techs will determine if there is any criminal investigation to be done.

Traffic on Southeast 79th Avenue from Foster Road to Harold Street was closed as well as Harold Street from 79th to 77th Avenues around 8 p.m.

However, all neighborhood streets are now reopened and police are leaving the scene.

There was no immediate risk to the public, according to police.

Police have not released any further information.

