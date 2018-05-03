Man says burglary suspect shot in Hillsboro home lived there, is his son: ‘something needs to be done’

A local man is upset after he says police shot his son while he was inside his own home.

Officers with the Hillsboro Police Department say they responded to a burglary call at the house on Northeast Montgomery Street Wednesday morning.

Officers shot a man inside the home after he tried to stab an officer with a small “sharp-edged tool”, the department says.

The father of the man who was shot claims his 21-year-old son lives in the home and is now recovering from two bullet wounds.

“I feel frustrated that my son got shot in his own home, something needs to be done,” the suspect’s father, who declined to identify himself, said

Police have not identified the suspect who was shot but said he is receiving treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities did not provide an update on his condition.

No officers were hurt.

Before the shooting, neighbors across the street say they woke up and saw that their car window had been smashed.

They say they then saw the suspect standing on their property holding a rock and another object that looked like a crowbar or a metal stick.

FOX 12 asked police about the father’s claim, but police said can’t comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Their names were not released Wednesday.

