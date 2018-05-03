Motorcyclist killed in Clark County crash

A 20-year-old Battle Ground man was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle Wednesday night.

Clark County Sheriff's Office said crews were called out to the crash, located at the intersection of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast 159th Street, at 7:13 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that a southbound 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling well in excess of the posted 50 mph speed and collided with an eastbound 2013 Toyota Tundra, when the Tundra pulled into the path of the motorcycle. A 911 caller reported that the motorcycle caught fire after the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Vadim S. Gensitskiy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the Tundra, James A. Spencer, 62, of Battle Ground, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office traffic unit is leading the crash investigation.

