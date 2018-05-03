On the Go with Joe at Lake Oswego Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw has come to the suburbs!

The Portland-based chain that has taken the ice cream industry by storm now has a location in Lake Oswego.

The scoop shop is located at 100 A Avenue.

It officially opens Friday but is hosting a special fundraiser for the Lake Oswego School Foundation Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with $1 scoops.

In other Salt & Straw news, Friday also marks the start of its May Flowers series with five limited-edition flavors inspired by spring.

