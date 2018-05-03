Deputies: Three men arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Salem bar

Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened outside a Salem bar last month, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to Bar Fly's Bar and Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on April 14. Deputies said they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the hospital.

Soon after, deputies said they found a third man dead across the street in a parking lot.

The two men killed were identified as 24-year-old Tobias Helms-Reese and 21-year-old Tyler Longacre.

The sheriff's office said on April 14, detectives arrested 22-year-old Cain Thompson and 23-year-old Santano Sauseda in connection with the ongoing shooting investigation. Both were charged with the crime of riot, and Sauseda was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

An arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Elijah Watterson on April 15 for three counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and riot.

Watterson was arrested in Palmdale, California on April 21 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's office said Watterson waived extradition and is currently lodged in the Marion County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Deputies are still seeking any information about the location of a 1997 Ford Expedition with Oregon license XEL793. The Expedition is red or maroon with a tan stripe along the bottom half of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's at 503-588-5032.

