Gresham police: 28-year-old man found hiding in garbage can after running from officer

Nicholas Sturmak, booking photo (Image: Gresham Police Department) Nicholas Sturmak, booking photo (Image: Gresham Police Department)
A 28-year-old man who ran from an officer Wednesday was arrested after he was found hiding in a garbage can.

Gresham Police Department said an officer was flagged down by someone reporting that a man had brandished a handgun to him near Southeast 223rd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 5 p.m.

When the officer attempted to contact the man, he ran into a nearby neighborhood while holding his waistband, according to police. 

Officers searched the area and found a garbage can that "seemed to be a little heavier than normal." When officers lifted the lid, they found the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Sturmak, hiding inside.

Police said Sturmak's handgun was found ditched nearby.

Sturmak was arrested and booked for carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

