Deputies: 65-year-old Kelso man arrested for attempting to lure 6-year-old girl

A 65-year-old Kelso man was arrested Wednesday after attempting to lure a minor for sex, according to deputies.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began about a week ago when a father contacted Hillsboro police after he found out someone, later identified as Donald Lee Hogan, was chatting with his 6-year-old daughter and trying to lure her to meet for sex using social media.

According to the sheriff's office, Hogan was told the girl was 13 years old.

Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office took over the chat.

The sheriff's office said Hogan sent sexually explicit pictures of himself, believing he was sending them to the girl. He also described in detail what kind of sex he wanted to have with her and gave directions on how to get from Hillsboro to the Kelso bus station, according to deputies.

Detectives said Hogan was arrested when he showed up at the bus station to meet the girl he believed to be 13 years old.

Detectives served a search warrant at Hogan's home and recovered several sex toys and lingerie that could fit a child, according to investigators.

Hogan was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail without bail.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.