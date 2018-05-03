Crews recover body of man who drowned in Polk County irrigation - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews recover body of man who drowned in Polk County irrigation pond

Crews recovered the body of a man who drowned in an irrigation pond in Polk County on Thursday.

The drowning happened at a farm located in the 8600 block of Perrydale Road at around 9:30 a.m.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the 27-year-old man, identified as Daniel Silva-Reyes, was on his work break and decided to go for a swim in the irrigation pond that is part of the Marvin Fast Reservoir. Other workers, including Silva-Reyes's brother, tried to talk him out of it because of the temperature of the water.

The sheriff's office said Silva-Reyes did know how to swim, but got about half way across and began struggling. A couple people tried to help but lost sight of him as he went under the water. 

The Newberg Fire Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the scene and recovered Silva-Reyes's body at around 11:45 a.m. 

