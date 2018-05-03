Keizer shooting suspect arrested in Kennewick, WA

A man wanted in connection with a Keizer shooting was arrested in Kennewick, Washington.

The Kennewick Police Department arrested 31-year-old Ryan Joel Carrera without incident on Wednesday near South Washington Street and East 3rd Avenue.

On April 22, Keizer police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Brooks Avenue Northeast. A person called 911 saying a friend had been shot and was being taken to a Salem hospital by a private vehicle.

Later, officers learned the person driving the shooting victim to the hospital had abandoned the vehicle and left the victim at the Rodeway Inn in Salem. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening.

Investigators identified the shooter as Carrera and believed he may have been heading to the Tacoma area.

According to police, Carrera was in possession of a stolen handgun when he was arrested in Kennewick.

Carrera is now being held at the Benton County Jail in Washington without bail for possessing a stolen firearm and for being a fugitive from justice.

