Log truck driver dies in Hwy 99W crash near Monmouth

A log truck driver died in a crash on Highway 99W near Monmouth.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a 23-year-old Cove man was driving a 2002 Toyota pickup on Parker Road, when he pulled out onto Highway 99W.

The pickup was struck by a southbound 2002 Kenworth log truck.

The driver of the log truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 99W was shut down, with detours around the crash scene. The road had reopened by 2 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, Polk County Public Works and Polk County Fire District.

