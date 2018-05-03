Troopers pull arrows from deer illegally shot in Shady Cove; $2,600 if you know who did it

Troopers with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Thursday removed arrows from two deer that were illegally shot in the Shady Cove area.

Department biologists and Oregon State Police troopers tracked and tranquilized the deer before removing the arrows and treating the animals' wounds.

The adult doe and yearling doe were released in good health with no signs of infection and have “a very good chance of survival,” ODFW said.

ODFW says this was the second such incident in two years.

The suspect or suspects who shot the deer have not been caught, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers responded to investigate and tranquilize the deer last week after but couldn’t find them.

They responded after receiving calls from landowners in the area who had seen the deer on their properties.

The Rouge Valley Chapter of the Oregon Hunter’s Association Thursday called it “a twisted act of poaching.”

“True ethical hunters respect the animals they hunt and are grateful for the opportunities to hunt,” Zach Lycett, a board member of the Rouge Valley Chapter of the OHA, said. “We do not stand for these kinds of criminal acts.”

A $2,600 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible.

Reward funds were donated by the Rouge Valley Chapter of the OHA, Ashland Archers, Declaw Archery and the Oregon Hunter’s Association.

Oregon State Police are investigating. Anyone with additional information to call 1-800-452-7888.

