Police: Washington pair try to use fake $100 bills at Tualatin store

Prince Julin Harris (left) and Amy Armstrong (right). Photos provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A man and woman from Washington state have been arrested for trying to pass fake $100 bills at an Oregon retail store, according to Tualatin police.

The retail store is in the 7000 block of Southwest Nyberg Street.

The man, Prince Julin Harris, 33, was arrested in the parking lot April 23.

The woman, Amy Elaine Armstrong, 36, was arrested two days later. Officers found and arrested her after witnesses reported that she was with Harris at the time of the alleged crime and also attempted to make a purchase with a fake $100 bill.

Armstrong and Harris face forgery charges. Both were lodged in the Washington County Jail.

Police believe there may be other locations where the pair used fake bills and ask anyone with any information to contact Officer Molly Pfaff at 503-783-0117 and reference case #18-4421.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 503-691-0285.

Police are investigating and say there is no additional information is available for release.