Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with car in Cornelius

Photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office at Cornelius.

A motorcyclist was hurt Thursday afternoon after colliding with a car, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at Cornelius.

The crash occurred on Tualatin Valley Highway near Northwest 341st Street.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is cooperating with deputies.

Traffic on the highway was affected in both directions while crews responded. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

