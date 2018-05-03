Sex offender from Oregon in custody days after motor home chase in California

A paroled sex offender from Oregon has been captured, two days after he escaped police following an hours-long chase on Southern California freeways in a motor home with his two young children inside.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that Stephen Houk was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Barstow.

That's about 100 miles from where he vanished.

Houk led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies tried to talk to him about a report that he'd threatened his wife.

Police followed the 46-year-old from Hollywood more than 100 miles north to the agricultural heartland of California.

In Bakersfield, Houk repeatedly exited and re-entered the freeway, drove through the city and a busy Walmart parking lot, all with his 3-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter in the vehicle, authorities said.

Houk stopped in an almond orchard and ran away, vanishing into a cloud of dust kicked up by his vehicle.

The officers - unaware he gave them the slip - pulled back and surrounded the motor home with armored vehicles, waiting for Houk to emerge. His son walked out of the vehicle about 45 minutes later and police later found his daughter inside.

Deputies said he was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, making terrorist threats, kidnapping, and other charges. Police had warned the public that Houk should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Houk is a registered sex offender who was on parole following a felony sodomy conviction in Oregon.

