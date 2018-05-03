St. Helens teacher charged with sex abuse, former student says she complained decade prior

A St. Helens High School teacher is facing five criminal charges, including felony second-degree sex abuse, after police said he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Kyle Jared Wroblewski, 44, of St. Helens, was arrested Monday night. Earlier in the day, the St. Helens Police Department said it was alerted to “some concerning behaviors” regarding Wroblewski.

The alleged victim is a student at the high school.

Wroblewski was booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges that also included contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. He posted bail and was released from custody.

Police said it is likely that additional charges are forthcoming in this case.

Investigators said they were alerted to the relationship by a concerned third party. Officers believe Wroblewski had been in an inappropriate relationship with the girl for a few months.

The school district said Wroblewski taught social studies, but officials did not respond to several FOX 12’s inquiries about how long he’s worked at the school or other roles he holds at the district

Several students and a track-and-field volunteer said Wroblewski is a track coach at the high school, and yearbook records show he also coached boys’ basketball in 2006.

Some members of the community were shocked when they heard the news.

“I’ve been around him in sports for quite a few years. I’m very good friends with him, as far as I’m concerned, he’s always been ultra-friendly, helpful," said Jack Carter, who helps out with the track team. "So it’s just a surprise to me, whatever’s gone on.”

But one 2008 graduate, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX 12 she complained about the teacher to school leaders in the past.

“Ten years ago, I made a complaint to the administration for inappropriate comments made to the class, in addition to concerns about time spent alone with female students in his classroom outside of class time," the woman said. "I've spoken to women I went to school with who also had him as a teacher; none of us are surprised. It's a shame it took upwards of 10 years to be taken seriously, and who knows how many girls were victimized.”

The St. Helens School District did not respond to questions about the complaint. The district did send this message to parents three days after Wroblewski’s arrest:

We want to let you know that one of our staff members, Kyle Wroblewski, has been placed on leave as a result of criminal charges being filed against him Wednesday. Mr. Wroblewski taught social studies at St. Helens High School. The St. Helens School District's first priority is the safety and well-being of our students and we do not tolerate any behaviors that place our students in danger. He will not be allowed on campus until our inquiry is complete.

Saint Helens police said they are investigating Wroblewski’s district personnel records, looking for any old complaints, as part of an “extensive investigation” into his background.

Officers are concerned there could be other victims.

Fox 12 reached Wroblewski at his home Thursday night. He said he doesn’t want to comment on the allegations.

As part of his release agreement, court documents state Wroblewki must stay 500 feet from the high school campus, except in transit, and must stay 1,000 feet from Asbury Park.

He is not allowed to have contact with minors, except his two children, and cannot go to schools, playgrounds or sporting events involving minors. He also cannot access social media.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dustin King at 503-397-1521.

