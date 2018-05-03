Horse sues former owner for $100K

A horse named “Justice” is suing his former owner and we are not making this up.

Justice was rescued from a Cornelius home last year and was severely malnourished and had a number of serious untreated health issues, according to court documents.

His former owner, Gwendolyn Vercher, was convicted of animal neglect and sentenced to three years’ probation.

Justice was moved to a sanctuary in Troutdale, but the Animal Legal Defense Fund said he will need special care for the rest of his life.

They are now suing Vercher in Justice’s name for $100,000 dollars.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.