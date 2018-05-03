Police chief honors 3 officers named to new executive team - KPTV - FOX 12

Police chief honors 3 officers named to new executive team

Portland Police Bureau’s chief of police has promoted three officers to her new executive team.

Chief Danielle Outlaw acknowledged Captain Bob Day, Acting Captain Ryan Lee and Jami Resch, the acting commander of the north precinct, at a promotional ceremony in northeast Portland Thursday.

Day, currently assigned to the training division, has been named the bureau’s new deputy chief.

Lee, currently assigned to the central precinct, is now the assistant chief of the operations branch.

Resch was named the new assistant chief of investigations.

Outlaw was sworn in as the city’s new police chief in October last year. At the ceremony Thursday, she said the officers have demonstrated creativity and leadership in their work.

She said she is confident all three officers will help implement her vision and goals for the bureau.

