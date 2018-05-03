Kitten found stuck under a home in Woodburn rescued - KPTV - FOX 12

Kitten found stuck under a home in Woodburn rescued

Posted: Updated:
Celeste and Soundwave (Image: Meow Village) Celeste and Soundwave (Image: Meow Village)
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

A local man helped rescue a kitten that got trapped under a house in Woodburn.

The director of Meow Village, a cat rescue based in Aurora, said they received a call about a kitten stuck in some insulation under a home on Wednesday.

They asked for help on Facebook and one of their followers, Matthew Brenneman stepped up and rescued the stuck kitten.

The kitten, named Soundwave, has been given to a foster family who is also fostering a pregnant cat named Celeste.

Celeste has taken the kitten under her wing as evident in the photo sent to FOX 12 by Meow Village director.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.