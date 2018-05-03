Kitten found stuck under a home in Woodburn rescued

A local man helped rescue a kitten that got trapped under a house in Woodburn.

The director of Meow Village, a cat rescue based in Aurora, said they received a call about a kitten stuck in some insulation under a home on Wednesday.

They asked for help on Facebook and one of their followers, Matthew Brenneman stepped up and rescued the stuck kitten.

The kitten, named Soundwave, has been given to a foster family who is also fostering a pregnant cat named Celeste.

Celeste has taken the kitten under her wing as evident in the photo sent to FOX 12 by Meow Village director.

