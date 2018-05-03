Carnival cruise ship docked on Swan Island, headed to Alaska - KPTV - FOX 12

Carnival cruise ship docked on Swan Island, headed to Alaska

The Carnival Cruise ship “Legend” was seen docked on Swan Island near Saint Johns Bridge on Thursday.

According to the cruise line, they will be adding a new bar along with a “Guy’s Burger Joint,’ a restaurant from Food Network’s Chef Guy Fierl.

The ship is expected to head to Seattle before heading to Alaska on May 18th.

