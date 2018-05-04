Police: Suspects caught hiding in brush after chase, crash in Clackamas Co.

Female suspect being taken into custody (KPTV/AIR 12)

Jail booking photos of Aaron Smith and Jennifer Holbert after chase and crash in Clackamas County.

Two people who led law enforcement on a chase through Clackamas County were caught hiding in brush after crashing their car, according to police.

An Oregon City police officer attempted to stop a red Dodge Durango pulling a trailer near 12th and Main Street at around 6 a.m. Friday. When the driver didn't stop, a pursuit began.

Police said the car had license plates that had been switched with another vehicle.

The chase went north on Highway 99E and onto northbound Interstate 205. The chase was called off as the suspects went onto Highway 212 due to the driver’s erratic actions.

A Clackamas County deputy picked up the pursuit a short time later, but had to again call it off due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

The car ended up crashing into another car and the suspects, a man and a woman, ran away.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene. Air 12 spotted the suspects hiding in tall grass and brush.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects and found the woman lying in a field next to a blackberry bush. The man was then found hiding in the brush.

Police took 31-year-old Aaron Smith and 35-year-old Jennifer Holbert into custody. Officers said Smith was driving the car.

Police said both suspects had outstanding warrants. Smith now faces an additional charges of reckless driving, hit and run and providing false information to police.

Investigators said the car they were in was not stolen, but they were pulling a stolen trailer.

A dog and cat were in their car and the animals have been turned over to animal control.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.