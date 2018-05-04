On the Go with Joe at Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Oregon’s largest multicultural festival has returned to Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park for the weekend to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Back for its 34th year, the Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

Put on by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, the festival features live music and entertainment, carnival rides, Mexican artisans and plenty of food and drinks.

For more information, visit CincodeMayo.org.

