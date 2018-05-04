Pedestrian struck by school bus carrying children in Hillsboro

An 84-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after she was struck by a school bus in Hillsboro.

Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at 7:47 a.m.

Fire officials said a Hillsboro School District bus was going northbound on Southeast Century Boulevard and turning onto Tualatin Valley Highway when it struck an elderly woman. She was in the crosswalk. Police said the bus was turning with a green left turn signal on and had the right-of-way.

The woman was treated by medics on scene and then taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Hillsboro police.

Hillsboro Fire said students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no students were injured.

The elementary school aged students were transferred to another bus and taken to school, according to the Hillsboro School District.

Tualatin Valley Highway at Century Blvd was closed due the crash investigation for about an hour.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.

