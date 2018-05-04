Celebrate “May the 4th” at the Star Wars Store

Story: In a galaxy not-so-far away – Happy Valley, to be exact – is a May the 4th celebration unlike any other. The Star Wars Store is throwing a bash to celebrate “Star Wars Day,” which includes a meet and greet with actor Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a taste of the big event.

The Star Wars Store’s “May the 4th” party is today from 12-5pm.

For more information: https://starwarstore.com/

