Celebrate “May the 4th” at the Star Wars Store - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Celebrate “May the 4th” at the Star Wars Store

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Story: In a galaxy not-so-far away – Happy Valley, to be exact – is a May the 4th celebration unlike any other. The Star Wars Store is throwing a bash to celebrate “Star Wars Day,” which includes a meet and greet with actor Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a taste of the big event.

The Star Wars Store’s “May the 4th” party is today from 12-5pm.

For more information: https://starwarstore.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.