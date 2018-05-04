Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Portland’s most popular Mexican resta - KPTV - FOX 12


Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Portland’s most popular Mexican restaurant

Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo. Want to celebrate the day at Portland’s most popular Mexican restaurant? According to TripAdvisor, that would be Chez Jose on SW Terwilliger. MORE’s Molly Riehl met with co-owner Howie Schechter to find out what makes Chez Jose so popular and to get a taste of the food that keeps customers coming back.

TripAdvisor says it created its list of most popular Mexican restaurants in Portland based on its “mobile location database of traveler and local check-ins.”

Here’s the entire list:

The 10 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Portland

  1.        Chez Jose Mexican Café
  2.        Por Que No (Mississippi Ave.)
  3.        Por Que No (Hawthorne Blvd)
  4.        Cha Cha Cha (North Portland)
  5.        The Matador
  6.        La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
  7.        Verde Cocina at Sylvan Highlands
  8.        Raul’s
  9.        Cuzroom Taco Lab
  10.    Tamale Boy

