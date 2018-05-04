Police: Six arrested in child predator sting in Beaverton

Six men were arrested Thursday as part of a joint child predator sting operation by the Beaverton Police Department and Portland's FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

Detectives and officers contacted the men through online applications. According to police, the men expressed desires to meet with minors for sexual acts.

The six men arrested were 19-year-old David Andrade-Arroyo, 22-year-old Justin Metschan Baertlein, 25-year-old Eden Gutierrez-Contreras, 34-year-old Brian Curtis Rudd, 44-year-old Thembi Kareem Reeves, and 51-year-old Terry Lennis Hall.

All six were arrested on charges of online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and luring a minor, and they are being held in the Washington County Jail.

Police said Reeves is also facing a charge of felony failure to report as a sex offender.

