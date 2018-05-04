The Force is strong with this Star Wars yoga class

To exercise the body, one must exercise the mind as well – like a Jedi. At least, that is what one Portland woman believes. Yoga instructor Tiffany Chapman is bringing The Force to her children’s yoga classes with poses and techniques that help summon their inner Jedi.

Starting today, Tiffany will be teaching her Wild Force Kids Yoga classes at Elk Rock Wellness and Yoga in Milwaukie on Fridays. The workshop runs from today until June 8.

For more information: http://www.elkrockwellness.com/events/