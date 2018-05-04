Police: Man no longer person of interest in Gresham officer-involved shooting

A man that was identified as an armed suspect sought by Gresham police is no longer a person of interest.

The Gresham Police Department said detectives no longer believe that 26-year-old Jason Linfoot was involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 30.

On Monday night, an officer attempted to stop a stolen minivan near Southwest Highland Drive and Southwest 11th Street. The driver of the minivan rammed the officer's vehicle then fled westbound on West Powell Boulevard and then became stuck on a median near the 17800 block of Powell Blvd.

The suspect fled on foot, and appeared to be armed with a firearm. Police said an officer fired his weapon during the foot pursuit, but it's not clear if the suspect was hit. No officers were injured.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect, who is described as a white man in his 30s with a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Gresham police at 50-618-2719.

