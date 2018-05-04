3 dead puppies found in carrier at Coos County boat ramp

A pet carrier found floating near a southwest Oregon boat ramp contained three dead puppies.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office says a citizen made the discovery Wednesday at a park in Lakeside. The dogs were believed to be about 3 months old, and were either dachshunds or Chihuahuas.

Coos County Animal Control seeks the public's help in finding those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 541-751-2480.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.