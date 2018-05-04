A blooming good time: Rose growers invited to enter annual Rose Garden contest

The official greeters and Goodwill Ambassadors for the City of Portland are inviting rose growers in the Rose City to participate in their annual Rose Garden contest.

Prospective participants must live within 20 miles of Pioneer Courthouse Square to compete, volunteers with Royal Rosarian, a longstanding city organization says.

No garden club membership is required, though applications must be postmarked by May 25.

Growers will compete in several specific divisions, including simple informal rose plantings, miniature rose plantings, commercial rose gardens and plantings, and formal rose gardens.

Some divisions will require as few as 12 roses; others will require 25 or more, the organization says.

Onsite judging will occur June 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

An awards ceremony will then be held June 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Rose Garden contest was first held in 1938. The citywide event was so popular, the organization says, that it immediately became an annual event.

