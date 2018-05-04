Storefront gates vandalized and removed in SE Portland

An effort to protect several storefronts on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard from property crime has been vandalized beyond repair and subsequently removed.

Metal fencing installed at six shops at Southeast 32nd and Hawthorne was damaged last week, and removed last Friday.

“None of us liked the look, but it did keep some things from happening,” Dave Rappaport, who owns Hawthorne Cutlery said.

Rappaport told FOX 12 clashes between Hawthorne businesses and the area’s homeless population are frequent and increasingly frustrating.

“It’s gotten to the point where Portland’s almost not livable for anybody else anymore,” Rappaport said.

Timur Supra, who operates a food truck across the street, said he’s had his own problems with vandalism and once had the lines to his propane tank cut.

“The police can only do so much. They can just suggest that they move on,” Supra said.

Cindi Rask, who works at 'Fried Egg I’m in Love', next to Supra, said an employee had to call police on Friday because of vandalism and customers being harassed.

“We understand there’s a lot of mental health issues and drug issues in the area, and we do our best to kind of keep that in mind. But sometimes it’s just a little much,” Rask said.

Rask told FOX 12 she’d like to see an increase in police patrols in the area, as well as an increase in outreach to those who need services.

