Police investigating hit-and-run involving man walking into traffic on I-205 in Vancouver

Image of similar Honda Pilot to suspect vehicle released by Washington State Patrol.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run case involving a man walking into traffic on Interstate 205 in the Vancouver area.

Emergency crews responded to the highway just south of the 134th Street exit at 10:26 p.m. March 20.

A man was found in the northbound lanes with a fractured leg and other injuries. Police said he was combative with first responders before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined the man was suicidal and intending to harm himself. He had been walking in the roadway directly toward traffic with his arms raised.

Police said the driver who hit him was driving a maroon or dark purple Honda Pilot SUV from 2003 to 2008. The driver left the scene after hitting the man.

Police are now trying to contact that driver or any other witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington State Patrol Detective Jennifer Ortiz at 360-499-7948 or Jennifer.ortiz@wsp.wa.gov.

