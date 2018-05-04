May the fourth be with you: Star Wars actor Daniel Logan celebrates with fans in Happy Valley

May the fourth be with you! Fans are celebrating Star Wars Day on Friday with a special guest at the Star Wars store in Happy Valley.

Stormtroopers from the Cloud City Garrison were at the event. They're hardcore fans who often do special charity events in costume.

“It's May the 4th, so it's like an international celebration for Star Wars fans to kind of come out and spread our joy and love of Star Wars.” Star Wars fan Jason Mullins said.

Actor Daniel Logan, who played Boba Fett, in "Attack of the Clones" was on-hand to meet with fans.

“I'm just out celebrating May the 4th as it's our very new own holiday. I haven't been able to take the day off work, as you can see. But I hope next year they'll make it a non-working holiday,” Logan said.

“It's amazing. If you're not here, obviously you're not on the Light Side or the Dark Side so I'll put a bounty on you because if you were, you'd be here at the StarWarsStore.com.”

Lots of people showed up in costume, and of course, there were plenty of activities, including crafts, games, and Star Wars trivia.

