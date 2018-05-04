Brazen thief swipes Pok Pok food truck, leaves it in N. Portland

Staff say that as soon as they realized the cart had been swiped, they shared the word on social media and sent out fliers.

A brazen thief swiped a popular southeast Portland restaurant’s food truck Friday.

Pok Pok Portland says the truck was stolen from their Pok Pok Wings restaurant location on Southeast Milwaukie Avenue.

Restaurant staff say the cart was stolen from the building’s parking lot and then dumped hours later. As soon as they realized the cart had been swiped, they shared the word on social media and sent out fliers.

Someone who saw a flyer said they had seen the truck parked in north Portland.

Employees at Pok Pok say they were surprised–and at least one worker, a bit impressed–to hear that such a high-profile theft had been attempted.

“It’s this huge red truck … and they stole it in a pretty busy place,” Sarah Frank, an employee at Pok Pok, said. “… It was quite conspicuous, quite impressive, but they recovered it.”

Pok Pok’s president said the trailer is a little trashed and that there are items missing from it.

The truck otherwise, he said, is in good condition.

Portland police confirm that they are investigating the case but say they do not have suspect information to share.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Portland police.

