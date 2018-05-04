Oregon families keeping watchful eye on Big Island eruptions

Nicholson's parents, Ben and Janet Nicholson, still live in Oregon, a distance of about 2,600 miles, and are keeping in close contact with her. (KPTV photo).

Northwest families with ties to the Big Island of Hawaii are watching recent eruptions closely.

Tricia Nicholson, a woman who used to live in Oregon, says she now lives about eight miles from where the eruption is happening. Nicholson says she has felt the numerous earthquakes that have been rumbling below the island.



“A lot of earthquakes," Nicholoson said, "that’s what started it.”

She says she is safe and not overly concerned about the flows that have been spewing from a crack in the ground in Leilani Estates, a subdivision near the Kilauea volcano.



“I’m safe and everything is okay," Nicholson said.



She adds she does know a few people who live near the recent flows.



“The last I had heard they were doing okay," Nicholson said, "but they all got evacuated yesterday, last night.”



Her parents, Ben and Janett Nicholson, still live in Oregon, a distance of about 2,600 miles, and are keeping in close contact with her.



“She is not scared so that makes us, we have to relax," Janett Nicholson said.



“The Hawaiians, you know, take it with a grain of salt," Ben Nicholson said.



Other people in Oregon and Washington state with ties to the Big Island say they have been in contact with loved ones and friends.

They tell FOX 12 that they've felt the earthquakes and haven't been impacted by the recent eruptions.



