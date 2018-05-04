Suspect in Hillsboro officer-involved shooting released from hospital, booked into jail

Brandon P. Syharath, jail booking photo on left, crime scene photo after officer-involved shooting on right. (KPTV)

Police have identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro.

Brandon P. Syharath, 21, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Friday night after being released from the hospital.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on the 2100 report of Northeast Montgomery Street at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they found a suspect in the home and attempted to take him into custody, but he produced a “sharp-edged tool” and attempted to stab an officer.

A second officer shot the suspect.

Police said Friday that while officers originally responded to a report of a burglary in progress, it was determined Syharath was associated with the home and the crime of burglary did not occur.

A man told FOX 12 on Wednesday that he is Syharath’s father and his son lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

“I saw him lying on the hospital bed, he’s in pain he’s crying, tears coming out,” he told FOX 12 on Friday.

FOX 12 also spoke with neighbors across the street who woke up to a smashed car window. They said minutes before the shooting, the suspect was in their backyard and told them he was walking around smashing windows. They told FOX 12 that he was holding a rock and a crowbar.

No further details were released by police.

Syharath is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespass.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate. The names of the Hillsboro police officers involved in the shooting were not released Friday.

