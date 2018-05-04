Salem K-9 finds case after reported gunfight in Salem intersection

Salem police are looking for suspects after responding to reports of a gunfight between two group of people near the intersection of Astoria Street Northeast and Ward Drive Northeast Friday morning.

According to the department, the occupants of two vehicles at the intersection shot at each other and then fled the scene, some on foot.

Police responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. and say attempts to track the suspects immediately after the shooting were unsuccessful.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

No suspects have been located or identified but police say they did locate a case during a K-9 track. The department didn’t say what was in the case.

The evidence will be turned over to investigators to look into, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately available for release.

