Have you seen her? Police search for woman last seen downtown

Portland police are searching for a woman last seen Wednesday near Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Tiffiny Lee, 38, was last seen in the area around 9: 30 p.m. wearing a blue and black shirt with a grey zip-up jacket and grey or black jogging pants, the bureau says.

Officers say she may be experiencing emotional psychiatric symptoms.

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333.

