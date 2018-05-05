Driver cited for DUII after crashing into building in NE Portlan - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver cited for DUII after crashing into building in NE Portland

A driver was cited for DUII after crashing into a building in Northeast Portland.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard at 3:09 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released the driver’s name.

