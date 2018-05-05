Truck driver crashes into tree in Clark Co.

A truck driver crashed into a tree in northern Clark County on Saturday.

Clark County deputies responded to the scene around 4:55 a.m. where they learned that a full sized truck was traveling north on Northeast Gable Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve onto eastbound Northeast 359th Street.

The truck driver crossed the westbound lanes and hit a tree head-on, according to deputies.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, from Battle Ground was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation, but deputies said speed and alcohol could be contributing factors in the crash.

The driver also failed to wear a seatbelt.

No further information was released by deputies.

