Providence Park to host 2018 NWSL championship match

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Portland Thorns FC announced on Saturday that Providence Park will host the 2018 NWSL Championship match.

The match will be held on Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. on Lifetime.

The top four teams in the NWSL qualify for the playoffs and the higher-seeded teams will each host semifinal matches on the weekend of Sept. 14-16.

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 7 at 10 a.m.

Portland Thorns FC Annual Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning June 5th with details to be emailed later this month.

Lifetime will live broadcast all three games of the 2018 NWSL playoffs and the matches.

Providence Park has hosted three NWSL playoff games, including the 2015 championship match, which featured the largest crowd for an NWSL Championship match in league history.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets by calling (888) 736-6849 or online at www.thornsfc.com.

