Police: Man arrested in SE Portland for firing BB gun

A man was arrested for firing a BB gun on Saturday, according to Portland police.

Police responded to the 900 block of Southeast 11th Avenue on a report that a man on a balcony was pointing a rifle in different directions towards a street fair.

Officers arrived at the scene and were able to see the man on the balcony holding a rifle – which was later determined to be a BB gun – and a guitar, according to police.

Police said they were able to make contact with the man and learned that the man, identified as 30-year-old Eben Eubanks, had fired the BB gun.

On Sunday, police clarified that Eubanks was not firing the BB gun at or towards the street fair or any people, but at fixed objects on his rooftop.

Eubanks was taken to Multnomah County jail on three counts of discharging a firearm in the city.

