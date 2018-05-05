DUII driver crashes into NE Portland drum shop

A business owner in northeast Portland is hardly feeling the festivities of Cinco de Mayo.

His drum shop, Rhythm Traders, had a gaping hole in it after Portland Police Bureau officers said a driver under the influence crashed into the building early Saturday morning.

“Liquor bottles were still strewn about,” Brad Boynton, the owner of Rhythm Traders said.

Boynton said getting a call in the middle of the night about his drum shop is something he expects, every once in awhile.

“Break-ins, and smash and grabs, and lots of graffiti. I mean, I get tagged about every two weeks,” he said.

Saturday morning’s call was different though, Boynton told FOX 12. It was the first time a car has ever plowed through his shop in his eight years of being on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police say around 3 a.m., a 22-year-old driver and her three passengers crashed into Rhythm Traders’ wall.

Investigators said the driver, Gregoryiana Morris, was cited for DUII, something they’re carefully watching for this Cinco de Mayo weekend

“It’s kind of a bummer because I’d rather be doing my work, but it’s just part of the process; part of life on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd."

Boynton is already back in business, opening the doors hours after it happened.

“I’m glad nothing was stolen from the store either. I mean, knock a hole in the wall, somebody could walk out with some drums,” Julie McConnell, who was taking drum lessons Saturday morning said.

Boynton told FOX 12 it’s unfortunate the crash was so preventable, and he hopes other drivers, especially this holiday weekend, think twice about consequences of driving under the influence.

“It’s very sad because our favorite thing here is to find these drums new homes. So when they get scratched, especially when they’re not sellable, it’s very disappointing,” he said.

Local officers began ramping up DUII patrols Friday night. They want to remind people to plan ahead this holiday weekend, so an officer won’t be ruining a person’s night.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.