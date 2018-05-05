Sailor suffering from seizures rescued by Coast Guard

The Coast Guard used a helicopter to rescue a sailor off the coast of Southern Oregon Friday evening.

Coast Guard officials said the sailor was on a 36-foot fishing vessel when he started to suffer from seizures.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene around 5:55 p.m. and found the boat about 10 miles north of Cape Blanco, south of Coos Bay.

The man was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition, according to officials.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.