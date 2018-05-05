Tenants facing eviction and rent increases rally in SE Portland, - KPTV - FOX 12

Tenants facing eviction and rent increases rally in SE Portland, asking for city's help

People living at a local apartment complex hosted a rally at Kenilworth Park on Saturday hoping to save Holgate Manor.

Dozens of tenants facing eviction and rent increases in southeast Portland gathered together and are asking for the city's help.

In March, people living in the "Holgate Manor Apartments" got a letter announcing that the property had been sold and would be renovated.

The letter said not all tenants could stay during the work and those choosing to return would be faced with a 9 percent rent increase.

"These people matter, Sara Brassfield from Holgate Manor Tenants Union said. “They are parts of their community. Their faces are always here and they are a very lively part of our community."

Holgate manor tenants, neighbors and community members called on the Portland Housing Bureau to use money from its $258 million-dollar affordable housing bond to buy the complex and let them stay in their homes.

