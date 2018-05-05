Derby Day: Portland Thorns versus Seattle Reign

A two-time league champ with Portland, Allie Long returned to soccer city in a navy-blue kit while former Portland goalie Michelle Betos is back in the league with the Seattle Reign after spending last season overseas.

The Thorns are playing without goalie of the year, Adrianna Franch, who is recovering from a torn meniscus.

Franch's backup, Britt Eckerstrom couldn't stop the header Beverly Yanez off the corner kick in the 36th minute equaling one to zero Seattle at the half.

A scramble in front of the box, but the young national teamer, Emily Sonnett, with a soft touch at the line for the goal with a score of 1-1.

However, the tie didn't last long as another ex-thorn, OSU Beaver alum, Jodie Taylor converts the score to 2-1 Seattle.

Lindsay Horan erupts in the north end and gives a great header with now a score of 2-2 in the 70th.

Romi Utsugi put a boot into one charging it by Eckerstrom in the 75th while on the other side, Betos had a pair of incredible saves ahead of stoppage time finishing with a 3-2 Seattle as the final and PTFC goes to 2-2-and 2.

With three matches in eight days, the Thorns will be in Houston Wednesday then remain home with another ex-Thorn Alex Morgan at the Orlando Pride next Saturday.

Portland also has a little more incentive to repeat as league champs as the NWSL title match will be played at Providence Park on September 22nd.

