Neighbors in Laurelhurst neighborhood concerned over possible zoning changes

People living in the Laurelhurst neighborhood of Northeast Portland said they are concerned as the city looks at making zoning changes.

The Planning and Sustainability Commission is considering rezoning much of the city.

Some of the proposed ideas would allow different affordable housing options to be built in residential neighborhoods.

Neighbors said they are sympathetic to the need for housing in Portland, but say it can be done without tearing down historic or older homes with character.

“The Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association's view is that the people who actually live in this city should make their voice known. If the people in this city support it go for it. If the people in this city doesn't support it you should speak up," said John Liu.

People can speak before the Planning and Sustainability Commission during hearings on May 8 and May 15.

There is also an option to submit a written statement.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.