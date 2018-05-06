Portland police: Woman reported missing returns home - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police: Woman reported missing returns home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police say a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing has returned home. 

Police said Tiffany Lee was last seen at Pioneer Courthouse Square on May 3. 

On Sunday evening, police reported that Lee had returned home and is no longer considered a missing person. 

No additional information was released. 

