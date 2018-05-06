Woman seriously hurt in crash on Silver Falls Highway

A woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Silver Falls Highway early Sunday morning.

Fire crews in Marion County say that it happened on Highway 214 between Quall Road and Forest Ridge Road near Silverton.

Oregon State Police said the driver, Cindy Rodman, was driving eastbound when she drifted off the road on a corner and hit a tree which sent her down a 40-foot embankment.

An off-duty volunteer firefighter from Silverton saw the car and called 9-1-1.

After medics extricated Rodman, she was flown to OHSU with serious injuries.

